Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,789 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 192,213 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.