Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 65,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

