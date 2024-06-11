Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 63,973 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 511,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,138. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.