Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSS traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,156. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

