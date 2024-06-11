Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

