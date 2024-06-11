Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.91. 246,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,466. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

