Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 625,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,188. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.