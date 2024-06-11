Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 2.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 5,867,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,289,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.