Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 126,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 918,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $790.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $119,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.