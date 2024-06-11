NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.04. NWTN shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 248 shares.

NWTN Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.