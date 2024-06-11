NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers Sells 8,548 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,293. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

