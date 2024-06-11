Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

