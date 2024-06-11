Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Valley Bancorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.