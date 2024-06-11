Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 19.53%.
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
