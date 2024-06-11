Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

