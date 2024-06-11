Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 2.1%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 36,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,957,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

