Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $61,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

OHI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,181. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.