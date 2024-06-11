Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $153.33 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for $14.59 or 0.00021698 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $153.33 million and approximately $32.69 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,509,583 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,077,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.23466456 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,204,643.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

