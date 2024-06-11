One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 360.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $24.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.