ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $46.87 million and $63,043.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48374662 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $46,278.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

