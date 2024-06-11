Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 624,200 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 624,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Infosys accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 384,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Infosys by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,073,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 1,837,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

