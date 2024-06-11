Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 1,125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.03. 9,499,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,054,875. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $465.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

