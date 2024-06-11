Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $60.19 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 432,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,186,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE A traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $132.31. 391,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,481. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

