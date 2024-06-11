ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 4.9%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.18. 54,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 507,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. Wedbush raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.