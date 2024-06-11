Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 29,994 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.0% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,235 shares of company stock worth $283,074,260. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.52. 5,049,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,808,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

