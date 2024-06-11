P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 228,263 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. EchoStar comprises approximately 0.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $2,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. 1,393,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.