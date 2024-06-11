P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,964 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,703,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 264,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.18. 97,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,121. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.