P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,149 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises 4.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $8,642,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 7,305,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

