Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Down 5.9%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 37,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 41,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Palamina Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.34.
About Palamina
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palamina
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.