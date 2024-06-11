PaLM AI (PALM) Tops One Day Volume of $2.23 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $41.62 million and $2.23 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.54110605 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,994,686.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

