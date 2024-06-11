Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,382 shares of company stock valued at $74,610,429 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,054. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

