PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.66 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $398.66 million and $22.46 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,542,961 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,542,961.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99798198 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $21,844,748.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

