Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 46916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

