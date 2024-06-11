Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 4.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

