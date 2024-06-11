Pennant Investors LP Buys New Shares in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.28% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,516 shares of company stock worth $222,449. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 248,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,926. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

