Pennant Investors LP Buys New Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. MacroGenics comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 732,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

