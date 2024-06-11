Pennant Investors LP Makes New $336,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

