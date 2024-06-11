Pennant Investors LP Makes New Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Altimmune comprises approximately 0.3% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.20% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 917,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

