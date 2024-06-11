Pennant Investors LP Takes Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. IGM Biosciences makes up 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.11% of IGM Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,194. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $442.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,454.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

