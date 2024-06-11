Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 167,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 22,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 325,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,545,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,873,535. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of -467.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

