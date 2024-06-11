PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
GHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 14,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.01.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
