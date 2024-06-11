PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 14,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.