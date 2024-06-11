PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 476,188 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.84.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

