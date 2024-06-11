PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 476,188 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.84.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.