Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 8,394,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199,891. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

