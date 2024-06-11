Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 468.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 4,216,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

