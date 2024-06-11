Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,761,305. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of -469.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

