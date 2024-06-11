Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.80. The stock had a trading volume of 540,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $353.63 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.