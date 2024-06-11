Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.