PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $37.29 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.