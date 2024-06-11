Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.09% of Privia Health Group worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 435,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,921. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

