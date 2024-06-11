ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.38

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $95.29, with a volume of 1185178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.22.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

