Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.98. 114,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 673,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prothena by 102.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

