PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is Robeco Schweiz AG’s Largest Position

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.90% of PTC worth $188,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in PTC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PTC by 719.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $175.54. 577,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

